Travel TVL takes on Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - College football is in full swing and if you are planning a trip to see an Alabama football game, we have got you covered! Check out some of our favorite places to visit.

MENTONE, AL. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mentone is a perfect mountain getaway for anyone looking for relaxing weekend.

NASHVILLE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Nashville is known as Music City for a reason. With honky tonks, boutiques and bites on every corner, you’re sure to have some fun.

The Butter Milk Ranch The Butter Milk Ranch is located quaintly in the 12 South area of Nashville. Here, you’ll find fresh baked croissants, pastries and Nashville’s best voted Sandwich, the C’rueben. The Butter Milk Ranch also has plenty of delicious gluten free options that you would never believe were glute free if we hadn’t jus told you.

White’s Mercantile If you’re looking for local shopping, White’s Mercantile is like a local general store for the modern tastemaker. The store comes to life an old remodeled gas station in 12 South and makes for the perfect one-stop-shop. The store is located just down the street from other popular boutiques like Stoney Clover Lane and Reese Witherspoon’s store, Draper James

Edley’s BBQ Just down the street from White’s Mercantile is a perfect place to get your grub on. Edley’s BBQ is known for delicious brisket and their own take on Nashville hot BBQ. Grab something to eat and one of their iconic Bushwhackers, and you may be too stuffed to eat for the rest of the trip.

Boot Country What’s Nashville without a little boot, scootin’ boogie? If you’re looking to hit some of the honky tonks, do so in style and grab a pair of boots, or two, from Boot Country. Located right on Broadway, browse aisles upon aisles of the perfect cowboy boots. The store is always running a deal, buy 1 pair get two free. So, go with a couple of buddies and get the best bang for your buck. Or, keep them all to yourself!

Ryman Auditorium Once you’ve got your boot, how about a show? The Ryman Auditorium is considered sacred among country music. The hallowed halls have welcomed everyone from Elvis Presley to Johnny Cash and June Carter. Today, award-wining musicians are still gracing the stage and filling the old church with music. Catch a show or take historic tour of one of America’s favorite music venues.

Assembly Food Hall Broadway can be packed with people trying to dine and dance. That’s why Assembly Food Hall is one of the best spots to stop in when you’re downtown! The Food Hall is a new addition to the area with over 30 places to eat, multiple bars and 3 stages for music. Our favorite ting about the Food Hall is all the restaurants are local to Nashville! So, if you’re looking for something you can only get in Music City, Assembly is waiting for you!

Tennessee Brew Works Brewing craft beers that pay homage to the traditions of it’s namesake, Tennessee Brew Works is the perfect place to stop in for a cold drink. The taproom offers plenty of unique beers and some ciders for the folks who prefer something a little lighter. If you’re hungry, be sure to check out the food menu featuring some delicious plates such as the Wagyu Beef Hot Dog, Nashville Hot Chicken, Tacos and more.

Jack White’s Third Man Records If you’re a fan of rock music, or just music in general, take a step inside Jack White’s Third Man Records. White launched Third Man which houses a record store, a unique novelties lounge, label offices and distribution center, a photo studio and even a live music venue.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer is here and we’re all looking for some fun to get into. So, we’re hopping in the car and showing you where to head this summer for a quick day trip or a weekend away!

Birmingham is known as the Magic City with fun things to do for miles. Some of the TVL crew loaded up the car for a day trip to see some of the city’s best sights.

Vulcan Park and Museum Vulcan is the Roman god and bare-bottomed statue that looks over the city of Birmingham. Perhaps one of the most-recognizable pieces of the area, Vulcan Park and Museum offers a gorgeous view of the city scape.

Hero Doughnuts and Buns Looking for a tasty breakfast or midday pick me up? Hero Doughnuts has some of the best and wildest donut creations you’ve ever seen. From the “OG” Vanilla Glazed to Pistachio, Bread Pudding and Cereal Milk, you’ll be calling these bakers your hero before the day is done. The menu doesn’t just have doughnuts though, they’ve got burgers, salads sandwiches and more for any craving.

Rickwood Field When you think of Birmingham you may not think about baseball. But did you know city is home to one of the oldest baseball stadiums in the country? Rickwood Field opened in 1910. It wash such a big deal, the whole city shut down for opening day. Baseball legends like Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth played in that stadium and it’s still standing today. Take a tour and go back in time to experience some of baseball’s greatest history.

Johnny’s Restaurant If you’re looking for some more spots to sit down and dine, check out Johnny’s Restaurant. Known as a “Greek and Three,” Johnny’s serves up the south’s classic meat and three options while adding some Greek food to the mix. Folks line up around the block for this restaurant so make sure to get there early!

TrimTab Brewery For a night out or a quick drink, stop by TrimTab Brewery for some local craft beers. They rotate seasonal batches and keep their favorites, such as the Paradise Now Raspberry Weisse and the IPA.

Southern Museum of Flight Get ready to take flight at this museum! The Southern Museum of Flight houses over 100 aircraft and is one of the largest aviation museums in the southeast.



CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Chattanooga is known as the Scenic City, and for good reason. On any given day, you can find locals and visitors strolling down Walnut Street Bridge overlooking the Tennessee River and gorgeous mountains nearby. Grab an ice cream cone as you pop in and out of local shops and make plans to visit one of the many attractions the city has to offer.

TVL loaded up the car and took a day trip to Chattown, as it is lovingly called by many. We’re showing you some of the best spots to visit whether you’re with the whole fam or on a romantic evening out.

