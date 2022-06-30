How to avoid summer moving scams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for moving, according to the Better Business Bureau.

As more people get ready to relocate this season, the potential of being a victim of a moving scam increases, as well.

The BBB says moving scams cost Americans hundreds of thousands of dollars last year, and there are several types of them.

Examples of Moving Scams:

You might get a quote from a company. Then, you pay a deposit, but the movers never show up.

A moving company provides a quote based on expected weight. After loading the truck, it tells you that the load is over the expected weight, and an additional fee will have to be paid. Usually, the fee is significantly more expensive per pound.

How to Avoid Moving Scams

So, what can you do to avoid these scams?

First, do your homework on the company you are hiring.

“You make sure that they’re insured, they’re federally registered companies. They have to have a USDOT number, and make sure that you can look them up on the FMCSA website,” said Stephanie Mills, the marketing director of Two Men and a Truck Huntsville.

“Their CSA [or Compliance, Safety, Accountability] score – It’s like a report card for the trucking industry. So, you can look that up and see where they score on that. If they don’t have that information or you can’t find them, they may not be a legitimate company. So, that could be a potential red flag for a company that you don’t want to do business with,” she added.

According to Mills, you should get estimates from at least three moving companies. Also, remember to finalize and get the proper paperwork before the movers arrive.

Lastly, the BBB says to keep an inventory of your personal items and ask questions.

Click here to find a BBB-accredited moving company. You can also visit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website to make sure the moving company is federally registered.

