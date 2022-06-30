Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thursday Afternoon
Thursday Afternoon(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Partly sunny skies this Thursday afternoon with temperatures hovering in the upper 80s low 90s. Another day with chances for showers and storms. Much like Wednesday, expect isolated to possibly scattered rain for the mid to late afternoon hours. Depending on when these fire up, we could see rain influence temperatures a bit.

Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are all possible with these storms.

Warm and muggy overnight with temperatures in the 70s.

Friday is looking like our best bet on more widespread rain. Highs once again in the 80s and 90s.

Another look at the next 10 days show rain chances through the holiday weekend into next week with highs continuing mostly above average.

First Alert Forecast