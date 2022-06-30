Deals
Successful round one at Daikin Spirit of America Classic

Ryley Heath leads after opening round
College amateur players tee off at the 56th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic at...
College amateur players tee off at the 56th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic at Burningtree Country Club
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 56th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic hopes to have just the second Morgan County native win the event. It may be a Hartselle High graduate. Ryley Heath, a golf player at Calhoun Community College leads the field with a two under (-2).

Three players tied for second at one under, with three players tied for fifth , one of those players Matthew Gourgeot, the only Morgan County native to win the event in the 56 year history of the event, winning the event in 2016.

“It’s a really nice course,” Valdosta State golfer Gabe Winkler said during his round. “Struggling right now, but made some birdies coming in, but beautiful course, great tournament, ran very well. People are very nice, just a great tournament. the front nine, the balls can bounce everywhere, you have to keep it in play, the back nine you can get after it, but the front nine is a tough front nine.

67 year old Club member Harry Kirkland enjoyed the atmosphere with over 100 amateur golfers in the field.

“Hey this is a great tournament,” Kirkland said after firing a birdie on the Par 5 16th hole. “I’ve been playing this for a long time. it’s probably my last year, but I enjoy getting out there playing with these young guys. The competition is great and fun and that’s what it’s all about.”

“It’s great I’ve enjoyed it,” Wallace State golfer Davis Aaron said during his round of play “I’ve played this course a lot, I definitely recommend this tournament, it’s been fun.”

The Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic continues through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

