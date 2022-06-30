Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Sleep duration matters for heart health, according to new recommendations

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called...
The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to take care of your heart, make sure you are counting enough sheep.

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“

It highlights the eight areas that can help determine how strong a person’s cardiovascular health is.

Researchers say adults should get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

They say those who get less sleep have a greater risk of heart problems including diabetes and hypertension.

Besides sleep, the updated checklist includes diet, physical activity and blood pressure.

It was published Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal, “Circulation.“

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal wreck, two robbery suspects arrested
A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Madison County Drug bust ends in trafficking charges
Madison County drug bust leads to recovery of fentanyl, meth, cocaine & marijuana
Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Murder investigation underway in Huntsville

Latest News

The Supreme Court has limited the EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden says he backs changing filibuster rules for abortion
Biden said abortions protections should be codified into law, even if that means making an...
Biden in favor of dropping Senate filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade
Charlotte gas prices saw a second straight week of declines.
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%