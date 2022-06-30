Deals
New information surfaces on suspended Decatur doctor

An investigation into a local Decatur doctor.
By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has surfaced surrounding the investigation of a Decatur doctor.

Sammy Becdach’s license to practice medicine was suspended by the state board of medical examiners. This is after the death of a Pelham woman who apparently was not an oncology patient.

Becdach previously worked in the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur. He has since been fired by the institute.

The state’s investigation stems from the overdose death of a 21-year-old woman in Pelham, Alabama.

According to documents provided by the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama an unnamed woman died by an accidental overdose in 2020.

Documents show that Becdach allegedly prescribed the woman Oxycontin and Xanax. According to a toxicology report, the woman died from an accidental overdose.

Becdach is not facing charges or being investigated by the Pelham Police Department for that woman’s death. The death is considered an accident.

According to the commission, Becdach and the woman were in a sexual relationship. The commission said Becdach broke Alabama code for unprofessional conduct and practicing medicine in a manner that endangers the health of a patient.

The commission suspended Becdach’s license citing it has evidence that his practice may cause danger to his patients and the public.

A former patient of Becdach wished to remain anonymous when speaking about her past experience.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I was disappointed. Mad I guess a little bit. I had seen him on Friday. He’s the one I have seen ever since my diagnosis.”

“It was extremely professional,” she said. “I never felt rushed. I felt he knew exactly what he was talking about. I liked him very much, zero complaints.”

Becdach would not provide comments when contacted. He is scheduled for a hearing in Montgomery in September.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

