New information on overnight murder at Marathon gas station

An update on the Marathon gas station shooting.
By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has surfaced on Wednesday night’s murder at the Marathon gas station on University Drive.

Police revealed 21-year-old Abraham Dharham is charged with the murder of 55-year-old Bill Clark.

When police arrived they found Clark had been shot. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Huntsville Police Department officers arrested Abraham Dharham and charged him with murdering Clark. Investigators said the two were verbally fighting over property when Dharham allegedly shot Clark.

Dharham is currently in the Madison County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

