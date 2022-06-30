More humidity with spotty storm chances Thursday

Following last night’s scattered showers and storms we are left with a very muggy Thursday morning with warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute in areas that saw rainfall yesterday. Skies will be partly cloudy for the late morning and afternoon hours with high temps reaching the lower 90s, the heat index will be in the upper 90s. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours with coverage being spotty at best. Storms that do develop will not be severe but may produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds.

Clouds will linger overnight with warm and muggy lows in the low to middle 70s. Friday has our best chance of seeing some scattered to even numerous thunderstorms during the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storm chances will linger as we head into the holiday weekend, do not cancel those outdoor plans but expect some one to two hour delays in outside activities. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will be possible at times for Saturday and Sunday with highs staying in the lower 90s with high humidity.

More thunderstorms are anticipated for Monday the Fourth of July, keep checking back for the latest on your holiday weekend forecast.

