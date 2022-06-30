Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Introducing The Vessel: A new community ceramics studio

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a new space opening in Huntsville for those who are looking to get creative with their hands.

The Vessel is a community ceramic studio opening at Stovehouse in Fall 2022 where you can buy or make your own art. The studio will offer classes for groups or individuals to come try their hand at the craft and eventually even offer memberships to those who love to create their own pottery but don’t have the necessary space or tools.

If mixing clay isn’t really your thing, The Vessel will also have some a store where you can browse for the perfect for yourself or a friend.

Owner Jordyn Brummett hopes a place like this will bring the community and some creativity together!

To keep up with The Vessel and all their updates, follow @thevesselhsv on Instagram and visit TheVesselStudio.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal wreck, two robbery suspects arrested
A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
One arrested, one dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville
Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Madison County Drug bust ends in trafficking charges
Madison County drug bust leads to recovery of fentanyl, meth, cocaine & marijuana