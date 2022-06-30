Introducing The Vessel: A new community ceramics studio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a new space opening in Huntsville for those who are looking to get creative with their hands.

The Vessel is a community ceramic studio opening at Stovehouse in Fall 2022 where you can buy or make your own art. The studio will offer classes for groups or individuals to come try their hand at the craft and eventually even offer memberships to those who love to create their own pottery but don’t have the necessary space or tools.

If mixing clay isn’t really your thing, The Vessel will also have some a store where you can browse for the perfect for yourself or a friend.

Owner Jordyn Brummett hopes a place like this will bring the community and some creativity together!

To keep up with The Vessel and all their updates, follow @thevesselhsv on Instagram and visit TheVesselStudio.org.

