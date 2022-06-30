Health officials seeing increasing interest in vasectomies, getting tubes tied

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, health officials are seeing an increase of interest in two procedures.

OB/GYN, Dr. Yashica Robinson said she had several patients come into her clinic looking to have their tubes tied. She said these patients were not contemplating the procedure before the ban on abortions.

Employees at the Urology Specialists Clinic in Huntsville said there has been a recent increase in men scheduling vasectomies, but they aren’t exactly sure why. Employees said the clinic is booked until mid-September.

Dr. Robinson said she is trying to ensure her patients don’t regret their decision.

“I want to make sure that when patients are making decisions, they are making decisions with a clear head and not feeling like they are making a decision that is forced,” Robinson said. “This patient felt like it was forced. I said, ‘Are you sure you are making these decisions because is it what you really want?’ and it was like, that’s a dumb question. She is making this decision because of what is going in.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, 700,000 women get their tubes tied every year and 500,000 men get vasectomies.

