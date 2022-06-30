Gov. Ivey visits Huntsville's Mazda-Toyota plant.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited the Mazda-Toyota plant in Huntsville to meet with the leaders from the two companies who made it possible on Thursday.

Gov. Ivey emphasized the economic importance of the project and how important it is to the area.

“This project is Alabama’s largest economic development project in a decade,” Gov. Ivey said. “Folks, this is a $2.3 billion investment.”

Leaders from Toyota and Mazda traveled overseas to announce a donation of $180,000 to local nonprofits.

Melissa Thompson, President of Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, said the companies are creating more than just jobs for the community, they are investing in it.

“They’re obviously bringing jobs to this area,” Gov. Ivey said. “They are bringing in a deep investment in our community’s quality of life and they’ve demonstrated that today with $180,000 right back into our nonprofits who are making this community great. "

The CEOs of Mazda and Toyota also exchanged gifts with Gov. Ivey as a sign of good favor as they plan for the plant to reach 4,000 jobs by the end of the year.

Gov. Ivey said that more good things are expected at the plants.

“As I like to say, the best has yet to come,” Gov. Ivey said.

