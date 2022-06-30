Free school meals for all students ending Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Biden signed the “Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022″ into law on Saturday, keeping school lunches free for millions of kids.

The law was signed days before the pandemic-era child nutrition waivers were set to end on June 30.

For a little over two years, the waivers have allowed schools to offer free school breakfast and lunch to all students without an application.

According to Diane Pratt-Heavner, the Director of Media Relations for the School Nutrition Association (SNA), they have helped millions of families across the country.

The waivers have also helped offset the higher costs of operating during the pandemic and the supply chain disruptions that schools are struggling with right now, she said.

The new law will allow tens of millions of kids to eat for free at school this summer and into next year; however, rules that have allowed all students to receive meals for free at school, regardless of family income level, are still set to expire Thursday.

“We are very concerned about the loss of free meals for all students. There were so many benefits to offering hungry children at a meal without question. You know, we knew that students were nourished and ready to learn in the classroom at a time when so many families are struggling to put food on the table,” said Pratt-Heavner.

Students, who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, will now have to submit an application first. Individuals, who qualify for the reduced-price meals, will have to resume paying for breakfast and lunch.

“We hope that families, who think they might be eligible for meal benefits, will reach out to their school district about applying. We don’t want any children to fall through the cracks and go hungry at school because of this change,” she added.

According to Pratt-Heavner, families can apply for the meal program throughout the year; however, students will not receive the benefits until their application is processed and approved.

SNA is encouraging families to submit their applications as soon as possible.

