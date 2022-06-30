Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials have sentencing dates changed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The sentencing dates have been changed for the five former school officials involved in a scheme that planned to defraud private school students and their parents out of millions of dollars.

The following individuals had their sentencing dates change:

Thomas Michael Sisk - sentencing date set for July 19

William Lee Holladay III - sentencing date set for July 21

Gregory Earl Corkren - sentencing date set for July 21

David Webb Tutt - sentencing date set for July 21

William Richard Carter, Jr. - sentencing date set for Aug. 3

Holladay, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to a conspiracy charge. On June 23, Holladay reached an agreement to pay nearly $2.9 million.

Co-defendants in the scheme, Gregory Earl Corkren, David Webb Tutt and William Richard Carter also reached agreements to pay money to the ALSDE.

In previous court documents, Carter had not agreed to pay restitution to ALSDE.

Corkren and Carter will each pay nearly $1.4 million and Tutt will pay $258,920.04. Corkren, Tutt and Sisk entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to defraud the government in 2021.

