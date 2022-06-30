Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials have sentencing dates changed

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The sentencing dates have been changed for the five former school officials involved in a scheme that planned to defraud private school students and their parents out of millions of dollars.

READ MORE: Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state

The following individuals had their sentencing dates change:

  • Thomas Michael Sisk- sentencing date set for July 19
  • William Lee Holladay III- sentencing date set for July 21
  • Gregory Earl Corkren- sentencing date set for July 21
  • David Webb Tutt- sentencing date set for July 21
  • William Richard Carter, Jr. - sentencing date set for Aug. 3

Holladay, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to a conspiracy charge. On June 23, Holladay reached an agreement to pay nearly $2.9 million.

Co-defendants in the scheme, Gregory Earl Corkren, David Webb Tutt and William Richard Carter also reached agreements to pay money to the ALSDE.

In previous court documents, Carter had not agreed to pay restitution to ALSDE.

Corkren and Carter will each pay nearly $1.4 million and Tutt will pay $258,920.04. Corkren, Tutt and Sisk entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to defraud the government in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal wreck, two robbery suspects arrested
WSMV manhunt suspect dead
Hendersonville manhunt ends with suspect dead after shootout in KY
A section of I-565 is down to one lane after a crash Tuesday.
Section of I-565 Eastbound down to one lane
Johnny Ray Jordan
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud

Latest News

Rent prices in Huntsville are increasing due to the increased demand for rentals.
Huntsville rent prices increase as supply remains low
Doctors see increase in reproductive procedures.
Health officials seeing increasing interest in vasectomies, getting tubes tied
Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway for suspect
An investigation into a local Decatur doctor.
New information surfaces on suspended Decatur doctor