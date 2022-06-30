Deals
Ford F-150 Lightning makes Huntsville debut

Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford F-150 Lightning(Erik Chan)
By Zach Shrivers and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first all-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck made its Huntsville Debut Thursday morning.

The Ford F-150 Lightning was delivered to Woody Anderson Ford and unveiled by CEO and Owner Kathy Anderson.

Covered Ford F-150 Lightning
Covered Ford F-150 Lightning(Erik Chan)

Anderson said there has been growing interest in electric vehicles in the area, especially as gas prices have skyrocketed. She’s excited to bring this product to a new market.

“It’s coming to the right community, because our community, they’re looking for something that has some energy preservation and emission control,” Anderson said.

The F-150 is a top-seller for Ford, and Anderson said the Lightning does everything the traditionally gas-power trucks can do. But if you want one, you’re going to have to get in line. Anderson said Ford has already had 200,000 orders. They were anticipating 20,000.

“The reservation system is what we’ve been using and it is, it’s full right now,” said Anderson. “[Ford] CEO and President, Jim Farley, is working fervently to make sure the $22 billion that is being invested is being used for manufacturing.”

“We will not come out of this without the customer at the center of it,” said Anderson.

Ford F-150 Lightning charging information
Ford F-150 Lightning charging information(Erik Chan)

In addition to the Ford F-150 Lightning, Anderson said Ford now has an electric Mustang, which they have dubbed the “Mach-E.”

Anderson said Ford isn’t moving away from gas-powered vehicles. She said the company has simply seen a demand for electric vehicles and wanted to offer some of its own.

“Many, many people that did not buy Fords are buying our trucks and our Mustang right now,” said Anderson. “We’re excited about our new friends.”

