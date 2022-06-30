First Alert Forecast Isolated storm chances for eastern Alabama will continue into the late evening hours. We will have a partly cloudy sky overnight tonight. Scattered showers and storms will be a little more widespread Thursday into Friday. Most of the storms we see into the weekend will develop during the afternoon hours and fade away around sunset. The models are hinting at a possible morning round of storms on Friday. Highs will be around 90 with morning lows around 70.

10 Day Forecast (None)