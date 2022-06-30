Falkville woman faces homicide charge after alleged drug use during pregnancy

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County woman is facing a child homicide charge following the investigation of a stillborn child delivery at Madison Hospital in May.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant for chemical endangerment of a child with homicide on Faith Victoria Kemp, age 20 of Falkville, on Wednesday. Kemp was in the Morgan County Jail on other charges at the time.

According to a release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, DHR of Morgan County reported Kemp’s May 13 stillborn delivery to the Sheriff’s Office. On May 16, deputies arrested Kemp on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation. During the investigation, it was discovered Kemp had allegedly used methamphetamine throughout the pregnancy. Additionally, an autopsy was performed by the Alabama Department of Forensics.

Her bond is set at $200,000 and she remains in the Morgan County Jail.

