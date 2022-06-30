Murder investigation underway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Huntsville.

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on University Drive between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday. Huntsville Police believe one person was shot and killed. Officers say multiple suspects are detained, and one arrest has been made.

This is a developing story.

