Murder investigation underway in Huntsville

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Huntsville.

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on University Drive between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday. Huntsville Police believe one person was shot and killed. Officers say multiple suspects are detained, and one arrest has been made.

This is a developing story.

Check in with the WAFF 48 News Livestream below for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

