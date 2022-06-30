Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a couple of crooks are up to no good in one Huntsville neighborhood and they have video and pictures of them.

They’re hoping you can help track them down. Police said the two forced their way into a home on Atkins Drive and stole some stuff.

They believe these same two men could be responsible for other home burglaries in the area.

These aren’t the only two guys police are looking for as they are still working to bring several others in the area to justice.

Local law enforcement is looking for Robert Stewart. They say he wrote checks on an account that wasn’t even open.

Another check crime, allegedly at the hands of this woman, Tera Joaquin. She’s accused of cashing bad checks at a local bank.

Authorities say Joshua Medley violated a family protection order against him. Then there’s this man, Tylor Glover. Investigators say he waltzed out of a Walmart with two televisions. The only problem was, he allegedly didn’t pay for them.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal wreck, two robbery suspects arrested
WSMV manhunt suspect dead
Hendersonville manhunt ends with suspect dead after shootout in KY
A section of I-565 is down to one lane after a crash Tuesday.
Section of I-565 Eastbound down to one lane
Johnny Ray Jordan
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Two robbery suspects were arrested after a brief vehicle chase with police.
Deadly wreck after car chase
Shannon Dale Hacker
Vina man charged with attempted murder after shooting girlfriend
Sheldon Hobbs
Athens man arrested on meth possession