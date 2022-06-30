Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a couple of crooks are up to no good in one Huntsville neighborhood and they have video and pictures of them.

They’re hoping you can help track them down. Police said the two forced their way into a home on Atkins Drive and stole some stuff.

They believe these same two men could be responsible for other home burglaries in the area.

These aren’t the only two guys police are looking for as they are still working to bring several others in the area to justice.

Local law enforcement is looking for Robert Stewart. They say he wrote checks on an account that wasn’t even open.

Another check crime, allegedly at the hands of this woman, Tera Joaquin. She’s accused of cashing bad checks at a local bank.

Authorities say Joshua Medley violated a family protection order against him. Then there’s this man, Tylor Glover. Investigators say he waltzed out of a Walmart with two televisions. The only problem was, he allegedly didn’t pay for them.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

