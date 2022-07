‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson has died. Jackson said his End of Watch was 3:18 p.m. on June 30, 2022.

Earlier Thursday, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade spoke about the two deputies who were shot in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon. Wade asked everyone to continue to remember Deputy Brad Johnson’s family. At 1:45 p.m., Wade said Johnson is going through the final processes to continue to save lives. Sheriff Wade said, “It’s been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero but one. Brad Johnson was a hero.”

Sheriff Wade also said Investigator Chris Poole is recovering after he was released from UAB.

Governor Ivey issued a statement regarding Deputy Johnson’s death:

“Today, all of Alabama grieves the loss of one of our heroes in blue, Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson. At only 32 years-old, he served in law enforcement for several years and was engaged to be married. He will be remembered as a hero. “He will not only be called a hero for protecting his community, but also through his organ donations. Our entire state is praying for his family, his fiancé and fellow law enforcement officers.”

Dozens gather to honor Deputy Johnson as he is moved to the organ center (Bibb County Sheriff's Office/FB)

State Attorney General Steve Marshall also offered this statement regarding Deputy Johnson’s death:

“Alabama feels the heavy loss of another law enforcement hero who gave his life while putting his sworn duty to protect the public ahead of his own personal safety,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson and fellow Deputy Chris Poole were each met with gunfire as they engaged an armed suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle off of Alabama Highway 25 on Golfer’s Trail, in rural Bibb County around 4:00 pm Wednesday. “Both deputies were transported by ambulance to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham where they received emergency treatment. Sadly, Deputy Johnson never recovered from his serious head injury and was removed from life support Thursday afternoon. “I would like to ask all Alabamians to pause and reflect on the loss of Deputy Brad Johnson and to pray for his family. As Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade noted, Deputy Johnson will continue to save lives through organ donations. “Deputy Johnson, age 32, was a 7-year veteran of the Bibb County Sheriff’s office. He is survived by his fiancée, two children and his parents. “Deputy Chris Poole, age 30, was released from the hospital and is thankfully recovering from his injuries. “Shooting suspect, Austin Patrick Hall, a convicted felon with a lengthy record of violent offenses, was captured after an approximate 16-hour manhunt. My office assisted in the multiple agency effort to capture Hall and bring him to justice. “My Office is closely scrutinizing the policies that allowed for a violent offender, like Hall, to walk free. The justice system failed these officers and I will do everything in my power to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor released the following statement on Deputy Johnson’s death:

“It is a solemn day among the entire law enforcement community within Alabama as we all mourn the tragic and heartbreaking loss of Deputy Johnson. On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Deputy Johnson’s family, his colleagues with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and everyone that knew and loved him. Truly, Bibb County and the State of Alabama has lost one of its heroes. In addition to Deputy Johnson’s heroic sacrifice, our thoughts and prayers are also with his colleague, Deputy Chris Poole, who was struck by gunfire over the course of the incident. Deputy Poole has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Along with sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge to make all resources available to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding community as they grieve and cope with this unfortunate and heartbreaking situation.”

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson from 2016 (WBRC)

Deputy Christopher Poole (Bibb County Sheriff's Office/FB)

Austin Patrick Hall, suspected of shooting of deputies Johnson and Poole, was captured Thursday morning. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Austin Patrick Hall was apprehended on Bulldog Bend in Bibb County.

Hall is being held on no bond in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on three Capital Murder charges.

Austin Patrick Hall (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Update on investigation, Bibb County deputies shot

District Attorney talks about Austin Hall's charges

In a touching Facebook post, current Lakeview Fire Board President Brandon Jones said this about Deputy Johnson:

Prayers!! Brad grew up in this dept. He started as an explorer at 14 yrs old and became a Lieutenant after reaching adulthood. Actually both he and his wife Ashley ran calls for us. They found a home in Bibb co and moved off but the firefighter inside Brad always helped the dept and others down the road.

Please pray for Brad’s family and friends.

As Brad’s Chief I would like to say Thank you Brad for everything. You and I were not true blood brothers but we made an oath that we would be years ago! I told Brad I was an only child and he said “no problem Chief, I will be your brother.”

He sure was and he would still call from time to time as would I to catch up or talk about days gone by.

This is a tough pill to swallow.

Please pray for Brad and his family / families.

Austin Patrick Hall, suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County Sheriff Deputies, now in custody. Keeping injured deputies in our prayers. One in critical condition, and other has been released. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/opkSq9JxuE — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) June 30, 2022

Area where suspect was captured in Bibb Co. (WBRC)

From ALEA: Hall’s arrest and capture was a joint operation led by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) along with officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Demopolis Police Department, Thorsby Police Department, Moundville Police Department, Pelham Police Department and officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) K-9 Bureau, all responded to the scene and assisted with the search.

This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

