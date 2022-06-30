‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson has died. Jackson said his End of Watch was 3:18 p.m. on June 30, 2022.
Earlier Thursday, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade spoke about the two deputies who were shot in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon. Wade asked everyone to continue to remember Deputy Brad Johnson’s family. At 1:45 p.m., Wade said Johnson is going through the final processes to continue to save lives. Sheriff Wade said, “It’s been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero but one. Brad Johnson was a hero.”
Sheriff Wade also said Investigator Chris Poole is recovering after he was released from UAB.
Governor Ivey issued a statement regarding Deputy Johnson’s death:
State Attorney General Steve Marshall also offered this statement regarding Deputy Johnson’s death:
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor released the following statement on Deputy Johnson’s death:
Austin Patrick Hall, suspected of shooting of deputies Johnson and Poole, was captured Thursday morning. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Austin Patrick Hall was apprehended on Bulldog Bend in Bibb County.
Hall is being held on no bond in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on three Capital Murder charges.
Update on investigation, Bibb County deputies shot
District Attorney talks about Austin Hall's charges
In a touching Facebook post, current Lakeview Fire Board President Brandon Jones said this about Deputy Johnson:
Prayers!! Brad grew up in this dept. He started as an explorer at 14 yrs old and became a Lieutenant after reaching adulthood. Actually both he and his wife Ashley ran calls for us. They found a home in Bibb co and moved off but the firefighter inside Brad always helped the dept and others down the road.
Please pray for Brad’s family and friends.
As Brad’s Chief I would like to say Thank you Brad for everything. You and I were not true blood brothers but we made an oath that we would be years ago! I told Brad I was an only child and he said “no problem Chief, I will be your brother.”
He sure was and he would still call from time to time as would I to catch up or talk about days gone by.
This is a tough pill to swallow.
Please pray for Brad and his family / families.
Austin Patrick Hall, suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County Sheriff Deputies, now in custody. Keeping injured deputies in our prayers. One in critical condition, and other has been released. #ThinBlueLinepic.twitter.com/opkSq9JxuE
— Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) June 30, 2022
From ALEA: Hall’s arrest and capture was a joint operation led by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) along with officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Demopolis Police Department, Thorsby Police Department, Moundville Police Department, Pelham Police Department and officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) K-9 Bureau, all responded to the scene and assisted with the search.
This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.