Athens man arrested on meth possession
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested during the execution of a search warrant by the Limestone County Narcotics Unit on June 23.
Sheldon Jamison Hobbs, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance when investigators found 19.91 grams of methamphetamine in a residence on Westview Avenue.
Hobbs was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
