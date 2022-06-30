Athens man arrested on meth possession

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested during the execution of a search warrant by the Limestone County Narcotics Unit on June 23.

Sheldon Jamison Hobbs, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance when investigators found 19.91 grams of methamphetamine in a residence on Westview Avenue.

Hobbs was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

