Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Hot and humid today. Much of the same for this summer-like setup.

Isolated storm chances stick with us throughout the late afternoon hours with highs in the 90s. More chances for storms building as we go into the weekend.

Lows tonight remain warm and in the 70s.

Waking up to overcast skies for your Thursday with another day in the 80s/90s.

The holiday weekend forecast may mess with outdoor plans but should not upend them altogether. Shower and storm chances continue into early portions of next week.

