Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck, two robbery suspects fled scene

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are on scene of a wreck on Highway 31 near the Carpenter Technology building.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the wreck occurred after a robbery at a Home Deport led to a vehicle pursuit.

Law enforcement officials are actively searching for two people who fled the scene after the wreck.

North and southbound lanes of Highway 31 are temporarily closed.

Officers with the Athens Police Department, Limestone Count Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are on the scene as well.

