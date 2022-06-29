Deals
Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal wreck, two robbery suspects arrested

Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal wreck, two robbery suspects arrested.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are on scene of a fatal wreck on Highway 31 near the Carpenter Technology building.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the wreck occurred after a robbery at a Home Depot led to a vehicle pursuit.

There were three suspects involved in the robbery. One of those suspects died in the wreck.

Two suspects fled the scene after the wreck and were later caught by law enforcement officials. One of the suspects was taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries.

North and southbound lanes of Highway 31 are temporarily closed.

Officers with the Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are on the scene as well.

