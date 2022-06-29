Top 10 Now and Then: Summer’s favorite songs from 2012 and 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Picture this: It’s 2021, the year of chevron, bubble necklaces and monograms. But do you remember what you were listening to while rocking all of the latest trends?

This time, TVL is joined by LaShay B on 103.1 FM WEUP to review the top 10 summer songs from 2012 and 2022. Flo Rida, Chris Brown, Maroon 5, Adele and Carly Rae Jepson are just a few household names that were on the charts in 2012. Fast forward to 2022 and we still have Chris Brown at the top of the charts, accompanied by Doja Cat, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Future.

To see the full list of the top 10 now and then, check out Payton’s conversation with LaShay B.

