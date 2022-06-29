Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Top 10 Now and Then: Summer’s favorite songs from 2012 and 2022

By Maggie Hempstead
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Picture this: It’s 2021, the year of chevron, bubble necklaces and monograms. But do you remember what you were listening to while rocking all of the latest trends?

This time, TVL is joined by LaShay B on 103.1 FM WEUP to review the top 10 summer songs from 2012 and 2022. Flo Rida, Chris Brown, Maroon 5, Adele and Carly Rae Jepson are just a few household names that were on the charts in 2012. Fast forward to 2022 and we still have Chris Brown at the top of the charts, accompanied by Doja Cat, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Future.

To see the full list of the top 10 now and then, check out Payton’s conversation with LaShay B.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
WSMV manhunt suspect dead
Hendersonville manhunt ends with suspect dead after shootout in KY
A section of I-565 is down to one lane after a crash Tuesday.
Section of I-565 Eastbound down to one lane
Johnny Ray Jordan
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle