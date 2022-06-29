Sylacauga man dies in single-vehicle crash

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Joey S. Wooten, 51, was injured when the motorcycle he was driving hit a deer. Wooten was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on DeKalb County 81, three miles south of Fort Payne.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

