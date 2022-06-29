Deals
Sylacauga man dies in single-vehicle crash

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Joey S. Wooten, 51, was injured when the motorcycle he was driving hit a deer. Wooten was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on DeKalb County 81, three miles south of Fort Payne.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

