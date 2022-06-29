Deals
Police chase leads to deadly wreck, theft suspects identified

Two robbery suspects were arrested after a brief vehicle chase with police.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a deadly wreck on Highway 31 near the Carpenter Technology building on Wednesday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the wreck that occurred after a theft at the Decatur Home Depot led to a vehicle pursuit.

There were three people involved in the theft according to police. The driver of the vehicle, Lafonz Hewlett, 26, died in the crash.

Two suspects, Theodore Breach III and K Dupre Baxter, fled the scene after the wreck and were later caught by law enforcement officials. Breach III was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to injuries he suffered in the crash. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Breach III will be charged with first-degree theft.

Baxter was charged with second-degree theft and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond. Decatur PD is working to upgrade the charge against Baxter to first-degree theft.

It was determined that no force had been used against employees at the Home Depot during the theft.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

