More humidity and afternoon thunderstorms

Good Wednesday morning! We have a more humid start to the day with some areas of patchy fog developing into NE Alabama, morning temperatures are warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We are expecting quite a bit of sunshine through the morning into the afternoon hours with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered rain showers and storms will develop after lunchtime and will produce locally heavy rainfall and some brief gusty winds. A few isolated showers and storms may linger overnight along with mostly cloudy skies, morning lows on Thursday will be warm and muggy in the low to middle 70s. Thursday will be a very similar day with more scattered storms expected during the late afternoon and early evening, highs will be in the lower 90s.

Humidity levels will continue to increase for Friday into the weekend with additional storm chances, especially for Sunday. These storms will stay scattered in nature and some communities will miss out on the rain entirely. Keep an eye on the radar for the weekend as more storms will be possible, expect roughly a one to two hour delay in some outside plans.

The Fourth of July looks hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, additional storms will be possible during the afternoon.

