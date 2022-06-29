Deals
Meet Erika Vargas, Afghanistan War Veteran

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Erika Vargas was intrigued by the military at a young age. In 2002, she finally got her chance and joined the Army after graduating high school.

She sat down with Payton walker for a conversation about what it was like to train and serve our country as an American soldier.

