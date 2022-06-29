Madison County drug bust leads to recovery of fentanyl, meth, cocaine & marijuana
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan man faces multiple drug trafficking charges in Madison County after a narcotics bust on Wednesday.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana near University Drive and McMurtrie Drive.
During the investigation, drug agents used a K9 officer to search the vehicle of Spencer Rushing of Detroit, Michigan. The K9 unit, Maverick, alerted the agents to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.
The resulting search uncovered:
- 49 grams of Fentanyl
- 32 grams of methamphetamine
- 26 grams of cocaine
- Three pounds of marijuana
Rushing was charged with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Rushing was booked into the Madison County Detention Facility with a bond of $315,000.
