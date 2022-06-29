Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Madison County drug bust leads to recovery of fentanyl, meth, cocaine & marijuana

Madison County Drug bust ends in trafficking charges
Madison County Drug bust ends in trafficking charges(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan man faces multiple drug trafficking charges in Madison County after a narcotics bust on Wednesday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana near University Drive and McMurtrie Drive.

During the investigation, drug agents used a K9 officer to search the vehicle of Spencer Rushing of Detroit, Michigan. The K9 unit, Maverick, alerted the agents to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.

The resulting search uncovered:

  • 49 grams of Fentanyl
  • 32 grams of methamphetamine
  • 26 grams of cocaine
  • Three pounds of marijuana

Rushing was charged with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Rushing was booked into the Madison County Detention Facility with a bond of $315,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
WSMV manhunt suspect dead
Hendersonville manhunt ends with suspect dead after shootout in KY
A section of I-565 is down to one lane after a crash Tuesday.
Section of I-565 Eastbound down to one lane
Johnny Ray Jordan
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Parents can take the newborn to a hospital with an emergency room within 72 hours of the birth...
Alabama has a law that allows parents to give up newborns at hospitals
American hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away Wednesday at the Hershel 'Woody' Williams VA...
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, passes away
Latest changes to free school meal program
Latest changes to free school meal program