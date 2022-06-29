Deals
How a group in Albertville is making a league of their own

By Jocelyn Claborn
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “In this life, I’ve had a lot of things, but something I never had until Miracle League was a ball player and an athlete,” said Mia Sanders father, Michael.

Mia is an athlete with the Miracle League of Albertville. Her, along with almost 100 other athletes, have the opportunity to be a part of a league that specifically provides physically and mentally challenged children a safe and friendly environment to play ball.

Mark Coy said that if you’re ever having a bad day and you come to watch a Miracle League game, then you’ll leave with a smile on your face and glad you came.

Do you want to get involved with the Miracle League? Registration is now open for the Fall 2022 season! You can register on their website and for more information, call Sand Mountain Park at (256) 891-8240. Registration is open until July 24 with only a $25 registration fee.

