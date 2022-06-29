Decatur moving forward with renovation project for 6th Ave.

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur is looking to spend $10 million to renovate 6th Avenue.

“We call it the foyer of the city,” said Director for Economic & Community Development, Dane Shaw. “That is where you come over the bridge from 565, and it is one of the first things people see,.”

As one of the fasted growing cities in the state, city leaders want their city to look the best.

“It’s one of the number one areas to live in the country right now,” Shaw said.

The project includes new brick crosswalks, historic district markers and upgrades to street furniture.

The City of Decatur and the engineering department held a public hearing to get feedback from its citizens. Shaw said the feedback overall was positive.

“There were some concerns about how we might maintain the landscaping, but that comes with any project,” Shaw said.

Shaw said not only will the city improve aesthetically, but it will also become a safer place to drive.

“It is going to help the flow of traffic and really improve the safety for citizens or people coming into the city,” Shaw said. “The folks who have designed this have done it in numerous cities.”

As for what’s next, city leaders will use the input from the public to make some tweaks. Then it will be presented to the city council for approval.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.