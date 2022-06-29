Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Decatur moving forward with renovation project for 6th Ave.

Decatur moving forward with renovation project for 6th Ave.
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur is looking to spend $10 million to renovate 6th Avenue.

“We call it the foyer of the city,” said Director for Economic & Community Development, Dane Shaw. “That is where you come over the bridge from 565, and it is one of the first things people see,.”

As one of the fasted growing cities in the state, city leaders want their city to look the best.

“It’s one of the number one areas to live in the country right now,” Shaw said.

The project includes new brick crosswalks, historic district markers and upgrades to street furniture.

The City of Decatur and the engineering department held a public hearing to get feedback from its citizens. Shaw said the feedback overall was positive.

“There were some concerns about how we might maintain the landscaping, but that comes with any project,” Shaw said.

Shaw said not only will the city improve aesthetically, but it will also become a safer place to drive.

“It is going to help the flow of traffic and really improve the safety for citizens or people coming into the city,” Shaw said. “The folks who have designed this have done it in numerous cities.”

As for what’s next, city leaders will use the input from the public to make some tweaks. Then it will be presented to the city council for approval.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal wreck, two robbery suspects arrested
WSMV manhunt suspect dead
Hendersonville manhunt ends with suspect dead after shootout in KY
A section of I-565 is down to one lane after a crash Tuesday.
Section of I-565 Eastbound down to one lane
Johnny Ray Jordan
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud

Latest News

Rent prices in Huntsville are increasing due to the increased demand for rentals.
Huntsville rent prices increase as supply remains low
Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials have sentencing dates changed
Doctors see increase in reproductive procedures.
Health officials seeing increasing interest in vasectomies, getting tubes tied
Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway for suspect
An investigation into a local Decatur doctor.
New information surfaces on suspended Decatur doctor