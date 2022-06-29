Deals
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has reportedly been hospitalized.(POOL, CNN via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Travis Barker has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

According to TMZ, the drummer for Blink-182 was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the 46-year-old tweeted the phrase “God save me,” which is also the title of a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, also asked her Instagram followers to pray for her father.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, who married Barker last month in Italy, was on hand with him when he was taken to the hospital.

There has been no statement from their representatives at this time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

