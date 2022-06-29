Age discrimination lawsuit filed against U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman has filed a lawsuit against the United States Space and Rocket Center claiming she was discriminated against because of her age.

According to court documents, Kimberly Clay was hired by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to serve as Retail Sales Manager on April 12, 2021. Clay reported directly to her supervisor, Katie Anderson.

Clay alleges that Anderson would direct negative comments against the older workers saying, “it smells like old ladies in here” and called the women that worked under Clay part of the “old ladies’ club”. According to Clay, on April 27, 2021, a worker that was over the age of 40, left work early without permission.

In court documents, Clay said younger employees would often leave work early without permission and without any issues. According to Clay, Anderson instructed her to fire the over-40 employee.

On May 4, 2021, Clay explained to human resources representative, Kimberly Sherrod, that Anderson did not hold younger employees to the same standard as the older workers. Clay said that younger workers left work early, arrived late and even took lunches that lasted two hours without being disciplined.

Sherrod told Clay that she should stop the younger workers from leaving work early, arriving late and taking long lunches.

At the time that Clay was discussing these issues with Sherrod, Anderson was in Sherrod’s office. According to Clay, Anderson warned her to watch what she says to younger employees.

Around May 7, 2021, Anderson went on maternity leave and was temporarily replaced by Christopher Marrazzo, 29. Clay filed a formal complaint to human resources on May 19, 2021.

The lawsuit says Clay was fired on May 20, 2021.

According to Clay, Marrazzo told one of Clay’s former colleagues that she was, “emotionally unstable.”

Clay’s attorneys are seeking financial damages.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Pat Ammons, said, “we don’t comment on matters of litigation.”

