What do you know about the history of Albertville? Find out at the Albertville Museum

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re a huge history buff or simply enjoying a day in downtown Albertville, the Albertville Museum is definitely a place you should stop by.

The museum has information and artifacts that are unique to the city. As you enter the museum, the first thing you see is the original arch from McCord Elementary School. And if you or any of your ancestors attended Albertville High School, you can look through all of the yearbooks dating back to the 1900s!

The museum is opened Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details on tours, you can check out their website or give them a call at (256) 878-0605.

You can stay updated with the Albertville Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

