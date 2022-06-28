Deals
Tennssee inmate recaptured after second escape in June

Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - An escaped Tennessee inmate was captured in New Market Monday night around 8 p.m. after a short vehicle pursuit.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that it received a tip regarding escaped inmate Johnny Payne in New Market.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Payne saw deputies approaching the house he was in and jumped into a car on Hubert Rd. near Narrow Ln. deputies then began a pursuit.

The pursuit ended on Charley Patterson Rd. near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Marshalls and local law enforcement were on the scene.

Payne escaped from the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute located in Chattanooga, Tennessee on June 18. For more information on the escape click here.

Previously, Payne escaped from Elba Community-Based Facility on June 2 but no one noticed until June 3. Payne was then recaptured on June 5. For more information on his first escape click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

