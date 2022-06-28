Swing into summer with Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Botanical Garden is in “Full Swing” this summer with a new exhibit! While the weather is warm, you can visit the Garden and see over 40 different swings of all different shapes and sizes.

The exhibit invites guests to slow down and spend time in nature in a fun, playful way.

To see all the fun offered, visit HSVBG.org.

