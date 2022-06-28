Section of I-565 Eastbound down to one lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced that I-565 Eastbound was down to just one lane between 14th St. and Triana Blvd. overpass.

Huntsville Police says that the closure is due to multiple traffic incidents.

Drivers are urged to see alternate routes when traveling that area.

The Huntsville Police Department will release an update when I-565 is reopened.

