Section of I-565 Eastbound down to one lane

A section of I-565 is down to one lane after a crash Tuesday.
A section of I-565 is down to one lane after a crash Tuesday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced that I-565 Eastbound was down to just one lane between 14th St. and Triana Blvd. overpass.

Huntsville Police says that the closure is due to multiple traffic incidents.

Drivers are urged to see alternate routes when traveling that area.

The Huntsville Police Department will release an update when I-565 is reopened.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

