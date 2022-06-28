A refreshing morning with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon

Wow… what a refreshing start we have to this Tuesday morning! Humidity levels are far more comfortable than what we have seen over the past several weeks and temps are starting off in the 60s to low 70s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning into the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances are slim to none this afternoon, but an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out into parts of NE AL and areas south of the Tennessee River. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows near 70 degrees, a stray shower or two is possible. Wednesday will be a warmer and slightly more humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s. Widely scattered rain and storms will start to develop into the afternoon, some may produce brief gusty winds and some locally heavy rainfall.

Humidity levels will be on the rise for Thursday and Friday with slightly better chances for rain and storm coverage. We sure can use the rainfall, but most communities will unfortunately stay dry for most of the work week. The weekend will also bring more humidity and storm chances, especially on Sunday.

The Fourth of July Monday will have chances for scattered storms during the afternoon, keep checking back for the latest on your holiday weekend forecast.

