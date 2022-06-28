Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

A refreshing morning with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wow… what a refreshing start we have to this Tuesday morning!  Humidity levels are far more comfortable than what we have seen over the past several weeks and temps are starting off in the 60s to low 70s. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning into the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s.  Rain and storm chances are slim to none this afternoon, but an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out into parts of NE AL and areas south of the Tennessee River.  Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows near 70 degrees,  a stray shower or two is possible.  Wednesday will be a warmer and slightly more humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s.  Widely scattered rain and storms will start to develop into the afternoon, some may produce brief gusty winds and some locally heavy rainfall. 

Humidity levels will be on the rise for Thursday and Friday with slightly better chances for rain and storm coverage.  We sure can use the rainfall, but most communities will unfortunately stay dry for most of the work week.  The weekend will also bring more humidity and storm chances, especially on Sunday. 

The Fourth of July Monday will have chances for scattered storms during the afternoon, keep checking back for the latest on your holiday weekend forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say
Jes Paseur
Guntersville man arrested for shooting woman in face
Trey Holladay
Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather, June 27 at 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather
Drying Out This Evening
WAFF AM 12:30-1:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather, June 27 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather
Periods of Showers & Storms This Week