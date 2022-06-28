Pleasant Weather This Tuesday

What a refreshing start to the day with humidity levels across the Tennessee Valley the lowest we’ve seen in weeks. Expect the rest of the day to be quite pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds likely lingering through sunset and afternoon highs topping back out in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible for locations mainly east of I-65 this afternoon and evening, but we’ll likely all be staying mainly dry. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Wednesday, the front that has been stalled to our south will slowly start lifting back to the north, which will increase our rain chances ever so slightly. Plan on widely scattered showers and storms likely by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s.

By the end of the work week and into the holiday weekend, humidity will be on the rise and chances for shower and storm coverage will be increasing. However, it still doesn’t look like a washout by any means. We’ll be sure to finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days, so you can plan any outdoor activities accordingly.

