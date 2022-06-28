Neighbors want oak trees to stay standing, City of Huntsville leaders say it’s not safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The neighbors of two large White Oak trees are upset the trees may come down. They’ve been standing longer than the residents have been alive.

Huntsville leaders said it may be time to cut them down.

“What concerns me about the tree is the stability and strength of the root system because of the damage that’s occurred to it throughout the life of the tree because it’s in a very compact space,” said City of Huntsville arborist Marc Byers.

Byers said he has been monitoring these trees for over a decade. He said its happening now because the city took up a sidewalk for a drainage project that exposed an even bigger problem.

“We saw additional problems with the root system that tipped the decision process to removal,” Byers said.

Neighbors said they love having these trees around.

“I think the trees came first and I think that’s one reason its important to have them,” Five Points resident, Ashley Vaugn said. “The obvious reasons like the shade, the wildlife habitat it provides, the ambiance it creates in the neighborhood, its one of the reasons we love living in the neighborhood just the amount of trees and nature.”

Neighbors said they feel like they were left out of this decision.

“If there is something they can do to save the trees, please and if not, please allow us to know ahead of time why, what is happening, what is going to happen, what are they gonna replace it with,” Five Points resident, Katherine Brennan said. “We’ve been paying taxes in the community for a long time we just need to be a part of this conversation.”

City of Huntsville Director of Landscape Management, Brian Walker, said they are only required to tell the property owner they are taking down the trees. They have the authority to do this because it’s on a right of way owned by the city.

Byers said there are previous cuts in the roots system in the ‘critical root zone,’ the foundation of the tree that keeps it firmly attached to the ground. He said another big problem is that the roots were compacted by foot and car traffic that damaged the roots.

“When they get that big, the weight of the tree, the size of the tree, the height of the tree complicated and exacerbate the danger to the surroundings when they become compromised,” Byers said.

Huntsville leaders said they contracted three other arborists to get more opinions. They say they don’t know when those studies will be released and they haven’t decided on a plan of action just yet.

