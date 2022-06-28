Michigan man arrested for drug trafficking in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Michigan man for drug trafficking Tuesday.

Spencer Rushing of Detroit, Michigan was arrested after a car search yielded 49 grams of fentanyl, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana.

A Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that K9 Maverick of the Street Crimes Unit was used to search the car.

The investigation took place in the area of University Dr. and McMurtrie Dr.

Rushing now sits in the Madison County Detention Facility in lieu of a $315,000 bond. He is being charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

