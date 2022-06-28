Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has already been arrested multiple times in the past on theft and deception charges has been arrested again by the Decatur Police Department.

Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, was arrested in October 2020 after posing as a licensed contractor in Alabama and building decks under the business name, Huntsville Deck Builders.

In April and May 2022, multiple Decatur residents reported hiring a licensed contractor to perform work at their residences. However, the work was never completed and the money was not returned.

Jordan was identified as the suspect and arrested on June 27. He is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of home repair fraud.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

