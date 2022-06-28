Deals
Housing market showing signs of slowing down

After many years of booming, real estate in the Huntsville Metro area is showing signs of slowing down for the first time in May
By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s housing market, which has continued to grow for years, might be showing signs of finally slowing down.

In May, real estate sales dropped 4.4% in Huntsville, according to the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business.

Dr. Wafa Hakim Orman of the UAH college of business says the Fed’s increasing interest rates is the reason.

“This is of course the federal reserve’s goal,” she said. “This is why they raised interest rates. Because they do want to slow these things down. Prior to this increase in interest rates, things were overheated across the board. Housing markets, everything. That’s why we had inflation. We had this big increase in demand, and because of all the supply chain disruptions, nobody could make anything fast enough.”

Essentially, with increased interest rates, prices will begin to stabilize once demand is lowered.

Jenni Wood of At Home Realty says there are fewer home buying options, and prices are already turning people away.

“We don’t have enough homes for the people who live here, so I’m a little nervous about everyone else coming in,” she said.

Wood also told me project home are worth less right now than normal.

“Buyers are cash-strapped and now they’re having to go up on their monthly payment,” she said. “So if your home has a little bit of project, whether that be repairs or just outdated, they aren’t going to be able to go as high as they would because they don’t have that extra cash.”

