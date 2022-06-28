Deals
“Helping a Hero” donates a house to a veteran

Helping a Hero is a charity that builds specialized homes for injured service members.
By Davon Taylor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people describe Scott Barkalow as someone who is willing to give anything to anyone, well now this US retired vet is on the receiving end of all the gifts.

Barkalow was on a mission in Afghanistan when his truck rolled across an anti-tank mine and caused his leg to be amputated. This is something that has changed his life forever and now he needs a specialized home.

“February 19th, he took my leg from me because I prayed to him for the survival of my son—he was 5-years old and was not in a good location,” Barkalow said.

Barkalow spent two years at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he had 18 surgeries. Following one surgery he contracted a staph infection, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) which almost killed him.

“I remember hearing the winding of the bird and the closer I got to the bird, the more I thought, ‘Everything’s gonna be alright,” said SFC Barkalow.

Country music legend Lee Greenwood, Louis and Patti Breland and Honorable Dale Strong officially present the keys to a fully adapted wheelchair-accessible Breland Home for amputee US Army Sergeant First Class, Scott Barkalow.

“I didn’t see this coming. I mean, you got to remember that day, I wasn’t supposed to be at work and later that evening they called saying they were giving me a house,” Barkalow said.

Grammy-winning country music artist, Lee Greenwood, said, “The results of that were not about honoring me, but about meeting the Breland’s who stepped up and said we want to be helped these soldiers, help these veterans, and they wounded warriors who need a little lift, a little hand up—it’s not a hand down-It’s a hand up to help them continue with their lives.”

“It may not always happen the way you want it to but it happens, I’m just grateful, excited, but yet trying to stay humble, " says Barkalow.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

