Have an idea for a cool Airbnb? The company might help you with that

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sure, you could stay in a hotel or a regular home next time you travel. But why do that when you can stay in a renovated double decker bus? Or a yellow submarine or even a spaceship?

Airbnb offers some crazy and quirky homes that make for an unforgettable stay and their looking for more.

If you have a jaw-dropping idea for an Airbnb, send it to the company and they just mind fund it for you. It’s all part of their new OMG! Fund. Check it out and apply at Airbnb.com and you just might get the assistance you need for an offbeat build.

