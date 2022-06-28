Former Athens Superintendent set to receive sentence after guilty conspiracy plea

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Athens Superintendent William Lee “Trey” Holladay is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty for conspiracy in December.

According to prosecutors, Holladay was the leader of a wide-ranging scheme to rip off taxpayers by faking enrollment numbers in a virtual school.

The FBI started investigating Holladay in 2020.

According to a federal indictment, Holladay admitted that he and co-defendant Thomas Michael Sisk, who served as Limestone County’s superintendent, conspired to inflate the number of students enrolled in online programs at Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools.

William Richard Carter Jr., Gregory Earl Corkren, and David Webb Tutt played a role in helping Holladay enroll students as virtual students for Athens, according to the indictment. These students were already enrolled in other schools.

The indictment says Holladay would also offer superintendents laptops and access to learning software in exchange for student information, so they could falsely enroll a child.

This meant a bigger budget from the state. Some of that money paid for projects in the school system while other funds went into the co-conspirators’ pockets.

On Thursday, Holladay reached an agreement to pay nearly $2.9 million to the Alabama State Department of Education. Co-defendants in the scheme, Corkren and Carter will each pay nearly $1.4 million. David Tutt will pay just under $259,000.

Holladay and at least three of the four other defendants in the school fraud case are set to be in Judge Thompson’s courtroom in Alabama Middle District Court at 8 a.m.

As soon as WAFF 48 knows the sentence, we’ll send you an alert through our 48 news app.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.