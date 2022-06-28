Florence man arrested on sodomy charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy after allegedly forcing a juvenile to perform oral sex.

According to court documents, a 16-year-old male accused Andreas Ugene Jones, 41, of forcing him to perform oral sex on June 4.

According to our news partner at the Times Daile, Jones was arrested on June 24. He was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.