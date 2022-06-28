Deals
Florence man arrested on sodomy charge

Andreas Ugene Jones
Andreas Ugene Jones(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy after allegedly forcing a juvenile to perform oral sex.

According to court documents, a 16-year-old male accused Andreas Ugene Jones, 41, of forcing him to perform oral sex on June 4.

According to our news partner at the Times Daile, Jones was arrested on June 24. He was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

