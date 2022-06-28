Crash involving school bus, dump truck blocks lanes on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers cleared Memorial Parkway after three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with Huntsville PD, the wreck involved a dump truck, a school bus with no children onboard and a third vehicle. The crash happened on the parkway near Clinton Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

