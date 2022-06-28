Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Crash involving school bus, dump truck blocks lanes on Memorial Pkwy.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with Huntsville PD, the wreck involved a dump truck, a...
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with Huntsville PD, the wreck involved a dump truck, a school bus with no children onboard and a third vehicle.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers cleared Memorial Parkway after three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with Huntsville PD, the wreck involved a dump truck, a school bus with no children onboard and a third vehicle. The crash happened on the parkway near Clinton Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Trey Holladay
Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state
Jes Paseur
Guntersville man arrested for shooting woman in face
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Johnny Ray Jordan
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud
Northwest Shoals Community College
Northwest Shoals Community College closes Phil Campbell campus due to water issues
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Andreas Ugene Jones
Florence man arrested on sodomy charge