Calling all foodies! Keeping up with food bloger, Recipejoes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One man is working his way around the Tennessee Valley, one meal at a time.

Cornelius Joe is running his own food blog called Recipejoes. He has all the best suggestions for date night dinners, a good southern meal and even the best burger you can find in Huntsville. Cornelius realized Huntsville was lacking local foodie coverage, so now Recipejoes represents his favorite city along with other restaurants in North Alabama.

You can keep up with Recipejoes on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

