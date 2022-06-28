Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Calling all foodies! Keeping up with food bloger, Recipejoes

By Jocelyn Claborn
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One man is working his way around the Tennessee Valley, one meal at a time.

Cornelius Joe is running his own food blog called Recipejoes. He has all the best suggestions for date night dinners, a good southern meal and even the best burger you can find in Huntsville. Cornelius realized Huntsville was lacking local foodie coverage, so now Recipejoes represents his favorite city along with other restaurants in North Alabama.

You can keep up with Recipejoes on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Trey Holladay
Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state
Jes Paseur
Guntersville man arrested for shooting woman in face
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat