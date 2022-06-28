Board of Education member appointed to open Athens City Council seat

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Athens City Council appointed a longtime Athens Board of Education member to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Frank Travis.

Travis passed away in April after battling with cancer.

James Lucas was appointed to serve the remainder of Travis’ term which goes through 2025. Prior to Monday, Lucas had been serving on the Athens City Board of Education since 1995 and was the longest-standing board member in Alabama.

Lucas served in the United States military, has a degree in business administration and is a former employee of Radio Corporation of America on Redstone Arsenal.

